animal sufferingEfteling would do well to remove horses and other animals from carousels, says animal rights organization Peta Nederland. Animal-themed carousels “unintentionally celebrate the exploitation of sentient beings.” On Thursday, the American Peta already made a similar appeal to the largest producer of merry-go-rounds in the United States.
Sebastiaan Quekel
Latest update:
12:33
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Efteling #ban #horses #carousels #Peta #Netherlands #39Out #date39
Leave a Reply