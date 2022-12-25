Today, one of the biggest alternatives to the WhatsApp app is Telegramelectronic application created by the brothers Nikolai and Pavel Durov and launched in 2013, which is why this time we will tell you 5 little known tricks to get the most out of the instant messaging platform.

Today are real-time messaging apps, which have almost completely ousted phone calls, text messages and emails, being more practical than these means.

Specifically, although it is thought that apps like Telegram are only used to send text messages to registered contacts, the truth is that the Durov brothers’ platform has many other hidden functions that provide experiences of all kinds.

5 tricks to get the most out of Telegram

As we mentioned above, despite the fact that electronic applications such as Telegram are thought to only serve to send and receive text messages of the people who are scheduled, the truth is that this platform goes much further.

Taking the above into account, we will immediately tell you 5 tricks so that you can get the most out of the Telegram app.

advanced photo editor

With Telegram you can not only send high quality photos to your friendsrelatives or acquaintances, but you can also subject your images to advanced editing using the same platform for it.

Few know that Telegram has a tool that allows its users to edit their photos before sending them to an individual chat or group conversation. To modify a photo, you just have to press the edit button that appears below when you are going to send an image from the gallery of your smartphone.

Among the editing options that the instant messaging app has is the change of exposure and contrast, as well as the color options of the photo. In addition, they can be add maskswhich allow you to add hats, wigs and others to the image.

Create your own themes

Although Telegram makes themes available to its users for the interface of their account in the real-time messaging application, at the same time it also allows people to manually make your own theme to your taste.

To create your own theme in Telegram you just have to go to the menu, click on Settings and select Chat settings. Once there, choose the three-dot button on the top right of the screen and click on Create new theme.

Password to open Telegram

If you are a little demanding about the security of your chats in the messaging app and you don’t want someone else to enter the Telegram app on your cell phone when you accidentally leave your smartphone unlocked, the application also allows you to lock the platform with a PIN.

In addition, you can also lock the application with your fingerprint, as well as block your contacts from taking screenshots of the conversations you have with them or, well, configure the auto-lock within a certain period of time.

To do the above, just go to Settings, then click on Privacy and Security, and within the Security section click on the Lock Code. After configuring the PIN, the Lock Code section will appear on the screen where you are given different chat privacy options.

Self destruct your account

Another of the most relevant functions of Telegram is the one that allows an account to be self-destructed after a certain period of time has passed, making everything related to it cease to exist after a month or a year.

To configure the self-destruction of your Telegram account, you just have to go to Settings, click on Privacy and Security, and once there select Advanced, as well as Delete my account if I’m awaywhere you will be given different options.

We recommend you read:

Music player

To close the list of tricks to get the most out of Telegram with a flourish, we tell you that you can use the instant messaging app as a music player. To do this, all you have to do is send yourself MP3 files with the songs you want to listen to. Once you have done it, the application will only show on the screen buttons such as pause, skip to the next or go to the previous song.