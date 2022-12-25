Matilda Wormwood returns to the screen to charm us with his charisma and captivating adventure. This time, the story is about a remake and a musical at the same time, but the director Matthew Warchus promised that the essence of Roald Dahl’s novel will be respected.

There are only a few hours left for the premiere of the film in Netflix and its cast has not left anyone indifferent due to the changes that were made to certain characters. In that sense, we share who is who in this new version.

Alisha Weir as Matilda Wormwood

On this occasion, the character of Mara Wilson is in charge of Alisha Weir. She is a 12-year-old performer who previously participated in the movie “Don’t leave home”.

Emma Thompson as Tronchatoro

The villain of the story and director of the Crunchem Hall school is remembered for the iconic scene in which she grabs one of the students by the braids and throws her away during school training.

Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey

Professor Honey will be played by English actress Lashana Lynch, who played Captain Marvel in “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness.”

Netflix’s “Matilda” will be a musical film and its plot will cover the original book written by Roald Dahl. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix

Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough as the Wormwood couple

The Wormwood lords are Matilda’s parents in fiction. Both are characterized by being negligent, abusive and by not showing any affection to her little daughter.

Sindhu Vee as Mrs. Phelps

Mrs. Phelps is a librarian who makes Matilda discover her love of reading. Sindhu Vee has appeared on various BBC shows, but she is best known for her role as a stand-up comedian.