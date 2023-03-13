Friday, March 10, 2023



| Updated 03/13/2023 2:04 p.m.



Is it possible to detect if a piece of fruit that has a good organoleptic appearance is really perfect on the inside? Yes, thanks to the capabilities of Computer Vision, Telefónica’s comprehensive system that allows machines to understand what an image or video contains and to process and draw conclusions, thanks to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analysis.

Sergio Sellers, Telefónica Spain’s Computer Vision product manager, shared yesterday at the NextSpain meeting that this high technology includes cameras and the 5G communications network itself for sending data, keeping the information secure at all times. “Processes have to be covered end-to-end to be successful,” he added. And he added that video and images are effective work tools.

This solution also includes a new ‘cloud’ platform that allows customers to rapidly deploy a catalog of packaged use cases, which avoids having to make large investments. You can even develop custom projects.

At a logistical level, Computer Vision is useful for volumetric control, since it is used to read the labels of the load introduced into warehouses, calculating the real and cubic volume of the same. To do this, an arch is installed through which the operator, mounted on the bull, passes the merchandise to monitor it, in just two seconds.

In logistics control, this technology is capable of locating a load in a warehouse or similar by means of an image. And if necessary, you can provide a video clip that guarantees the moment the truck is loaded and corroborates that there have been no changes since then; This advance is key if there is a problem with the merchandise to exempt from responsibility.

Likewise, this innovation detects the size of the flame or the smoke block at a considerable distance, which makes it possible to know precisely the situation of a possible fire that has occurred outside the company, for example, of materials, and notifies the security services if necessary.

Today, Computer Vision is having a significant reception in the market, thanks to its “high” degree of maturity. Ports, industries, car parks… are some of the places that already have this solution, which is used both to read a barcode of some items that enter the warehouse and to become the artificial vision system that helps to control the capacity of an event.