The 46th Il Ciocco and Valle del Serchio Rally was the stage for the first, highly attended seasonal outing of the Suzuki Rally Cup, the rally trophy dedicated to Suzuki’s sports cars which follows the Italian Assoluto Rally and Asphalt Championships in 7 rounds.

The trophy, now in its 16th edition, is organized by Suzuki in collaboration with the Emmetre Racing team and this year has prompted many new, young, and talented drivers to get behind the wheel of a Swift; but the new season started as well as it ended in 2022.

Among the 15 crews who arrived to dominate the scene was once again Matteo Giordano, in the cockpit with Manuela Siragusa, a driver who in this first race confirms himself as the point of reference for the Suzuki Rally Cup aspirants, after easily winning the 2022 edition and every “piesse” of the first date.

In fact, the Alma Racing driver pulled away from everyone with a 1’21 advantage over his first pursuer, also bringing home the first points of 2023 by winning the power stage of the trophy, corresponding to PS3 “Renaio1″. On the second step of the podium the young under 25 driver of Meteco Corse Alessandro Forneris navigated by Vincenzo Torricelli, who was able to manage the more than 40” advantage over Roberto Pellè and Luca Franceschini demonstrating how the Suzuki Rally Cup, thanks to its peculiarities, can be an excellent competition for junior crews in order to grow and improve by challenging quality opponents.

All three crews were at the wheel of the “Sport Hybrid” version of the Suzuki Swift, one of the different models competing on the Garfagnana roads together with the Boosterjet and Swift Sport. The driver of the “Destra 4” stable for his part, having passed the first tests unscathed, never had to defend the lowest step of the podium tooth and nail, held firmly with over 40” margin.

“It was a difficult race due to the asphalt conditions, but despite this everything went well and we can’t complain – Giordano explains after the victory – having won the last edition and having started off on the right foot, we are certainly the crew to beating, but a good start is already half done – and on his Suzuki Swift Hybrid he adds – in the end we were happy with the car even in these conditions, however there is still work to be done: even if aesthetically the car looks that of last year can still be improved a lot”.

After more than 100km of challenges for 4th place in the end the duel between Stefano Martinelli and Sebastian Dallapiccola was won by the former, a pilot navigated by Marco Barsotti who, racing on a Suzuki Swift 1.0 Boosterjet (NC team), also takes home the ranking of Racing Starts. The fight between the two crews, fourth and fifth at the finish line, was tight right up to the end with the very young Dellapiccola who in the end gave up by just 8 tenths after a race all in crescendo.

Therefore, among the Racing Starts, in the ranking dedicated to the Boosterjets, the young Milivinti brothers, Massimiliano and Marco, are classified after Martinelli, followed by Cristian Mantoet and Roberto Simioni. Among the under 25s, the laurel wreath goes to the runner-up Alessandro Forneris, closely followed by Dellapiccola born in 2004 and the Milivinti’s Suzuki Swift Boosterjet.

The next appearance of the Suzuki Swifts in “rally” mode will be in about a month at the 69th Alba Rally, scheduled from 13 to 15 April.

Suzuki Swift

The models in detail

– Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid equipped with the specifications of the national Hybrid Rally5 Technical Regulations, with epicyclic differential (Quaife), standard electronic control unit (ECU) and original six-speed gearbox.

– Suzuki Swift BoosterJet 1.0 Fiche n° 0042 set up with the specifications of the Rally5/R1 class.

– Suzuki Swift Sport 1600 equipped with the specifications of the Ra5N National Class.

– Suzuki BoosterJet 1.0 (Swift/Baleno) with Racing Start specifications.

All models are light and robust, very sensitive to setting up and have characteristics that enhance the driving skills and sensitivity of the pilots and reward the most skilled crews from time to time. To further standardize the level of performance, all cars in the Suzuki Rally Cup will have to mount the same Toyo tires in asphalt races.

Suzuki Rally Cup Hall of Fame

2008 Roberto Sordi; 2009 Andrea Crugnola; 2010 Milko Pini; 2011 Claudio Gubertini; 2012 Damiano Defilippi; 2013 Paolo Amorisco; 2014 Alessandro Uliana; 2015 Marco Capello; 2016 Corrado Peloso; 2017 Simone Rivia, Under 25 Giorgio Cogni; 2018 Corrado Peloso; 2019 Simone Goldoni; 2020 Andrea Scalzotto; 2021 Simone Goldoni; 2022 Matteo Giordano