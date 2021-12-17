MILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia’s board has unanimously approved an agreement for the company’s former chief executive, Luigi Gubitosi, to step down as director of the board, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The source added that the company’s new chief executive should be appointed in the coming days.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina)

