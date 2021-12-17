The British Conservative Party has lost a seat it held for two centuries in the North Shropshire constituency, in a further warning to Boris Johnson that it is losing the ability to win elections. The coup comes at the end of a week in which 99 conservative deputies voted against the government’s policy on the pandemic.

“The party is over,” the new deputy, the liberal-democrat Helen Morgan, said on Friday, addressing a prime minister who ‘helped’ his campaign for the disclosure in the last weeks of the celebration of Christmas parties in the offices of the party, the government and the prime minister himself. It was in December 2020, when meetings of residents were not allowed in different homes other than work.

The election was called after the resignation of Owen Patterson, in an episode that caused another rift between the Conservative leader and his deputies. The former minister of Northern Ireland and fervent ‘Brexiter’ had held interviews with ministerial officials to obtain contracts for two companies in the region, from which he received monthly payments for his advice.

One of the companies obtained contracts worth around 600 million euros for the supply of coronavirus tests, without there being a competition or request for an offer from any other supplier. The parliamentary committee overseeing the work of the commissioner for standards of conduct in the House of Commons recommended a 30-day suspension as punishment for Patterson.

The sanction would have allowed voters to decide whether to remove him as their representative. The deputy insisted on his innocence. As the parliamentary vote on the sanction came in, Johnson proposed an amendment to create another committee with a conservative majority. She ordered her deputies to support her. Thirteen voted against and 97 were absent or abstained.

Tactical vote



Boris Johnson won a majority for his amendment and saved Patterson. But the opposition refused to participate in the new committee. The scandal over the government’s conduct reached such magnitude that Patterson resigned and left politics. From October to December, voters have been shaken by the conduct of a government that is accused of not respecting the rules it dictates for others.

The very beautiful district of North Shropshire, bordering North Wales, is rural and politically conservative. In the eighties he had as deputy John Biffen, one of the most respected deputies of his time and a member of the embryonic Euroscepticism. Voters voted for ‘Brexit’, but the agriculture and livestock sector is now disenchanted with the government’s policy.

The loss of the seat – from having an advantage of 23,000 votes to losing by 6,000 – means that Labor voters mark their ballot to the Liberal-Democratic candidate for having the best option to unseat the ‘Tories’ and that Conservative voters abstain or vote as well to the ‘lib-dem’; as happened in June, in another prosperous constituency, this one in the south of England, Chesham and Amersham.

The country’s highest official now has to present the result of his investigation into last year’s allegedly illegal parties. Johnson enters the management of a large wave of covid infections with his party divided over restrictions, fed up with his management in politics and in the media, and his reputation damaged with the voters. There are perhaps two years for new elections.