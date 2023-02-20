“This program is for reds and fags.” The phrase is from Jorge Javier Vázquez during one of the installments of ‘Save me’ in the 2020 confinement due to the pandemic. The social space experienced one of its most tense confrontations at the cost of political tension. On the one hand, Antonio Montero questioning that former Vice President Pablo Iglesias lived in a chalet. On the other hand, Jorge Javier Vázquez exploding. “Vox’s speech, not here,” he exclaimed. Weeks later, a similar situation between Belén Esteban, very critical of the Government’s economic and social management with the coronavirus, and the presenter, more favorable to the left, once again tightened the broadcast of a ‘Deluxe’. Politics inadvertently invaded, in a time of information drought in the pink chronicle, what is the star program of Telecinco.

Now, with the departure of Paolo Vasile and the arrival of Alessandro Salem as CEO of Mediaset, the communication group wants to set limits to the content of its entertainment programs. The company’s board of directors approved a new Code of Ethics for all company workers, including presenters and collaborators of trusted production companies. The new heads of Telecinco and Cuatro want the entertainment formats to talk exclusively about entertainment. Politics will only be dealt with in the news or informational spaces of the chain.

Specifically, according to the newspaper ‘El Mundo’, the company’s new rules include the point ‘Guiding principles in entertainment programs’ which clearly orders that presenters and collaborators of this type of format “should refrain from express opinions, preferences or political comments within the program”. The other great magazine on the chain, ‘El programa de Ana Rosa’, will be able to comment and give an opinion on politics, but only in the specific current affairs section that is broadcast first thing in the morning.

The company’s Code of Ethics also establishes other points that directly affect the daily running of ‘Sálvame’. For example, regular departures from the set and abandonments “without just cause” of presenters and live collaborators are curbed. If so, “it will be considered final for contractual purposes.” They also want to prevent the war between the trusted producers and the programs of the channel itself, as has happened between ‘Sálvame’ (‘La fabrica de tele’) or ‘El programa de Ana Rosa’ (‘Unicorn Content’) to root of Rocío Carrasco’s docuseries and also with ‘Fiesta’, with one of its reporters, Marta Riesco, the couple of Antonio David Flores, who even quoted the president of Mediaset, Borja Prado, in a live dispute with Cristina Porta , collaborator of Jorge Javier’s space. Failure to comply with these principles will be considered “labor misconduct” sanctioned as such.

Chain sources explained this afternoon that “this is the latest update of a Code of Ethics in force since 2012, which was approved at the time by the Board of Directors of Mediaset España. Since then, this internal compliance regulation has been the subject of various modifications and updates based on the changes experienced in the social and competitive context of the company, as well as in the legislation that regulates each and every one of the matters that are subject to treatment of the Code itself and that support the activity of the audiovisual group”.

The new internal rules at Mediaset have been followed by an unprecedented change in the content of the information of the heart, where the popular characters who have been feeding back on the channel’s programs in the last decade have been put on hold. Thus, Telecinco ordered to end the presence of a long list of celebrities in its spaces (Rocío Carrasco, Antonio David Flores, Fidel Albiac, Olga Moreno, Rocío Flores, Marta Riesco, Gloria Camila, José Fernando, Rosario Mohedano, Rosa Benito, José Ortega Cano, Kiko Rivera and Barbara Rey). It will not be possible to talk about them or broadcast images of them, unless there is a sufficiently newsworthy event.