Earthquakes | The ground shook strongly again on the border between Turkey and Syria, the extent of the damage is not immediately known

Strong earthquakes occurred in the same area two weeks ago.

I has shaken strongly again on the Turkish-Syrian border, the news agency Reuters and the Turkish media say, among others.

Turkish media Anatolia and Hurriyet say that based on initial information, there would have been two earthquakes. According to the Turkish media, the earthquakes were 6.4 and 5.8 in intensity.

In the same area on the border between Turkey and Syria, there were also large earthquakes two weeks ago.

Immediately after the incident, there was no information about the extent of the damage caused by the latest earthquake or the number of possible deaths. However, according to Reuters eyewitnesses, there are reports of damage to buildings in the Turkish city of Antakya. Officials have been observed monitoring the situation on the spot.

As of Monday evening, the number of people who died in the earthquakes a couple of weeks ago was said to be more than 46,000. The earthquakes have also destroyed numerous buildings and a lot of infrastructure.

According to eyewitnesses, the latest earthquake has also been felt in Egypt and Lebanon.

The news is updated.