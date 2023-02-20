HS Analysis | China has charmed Europe with its Russia rhetoric without really changing its line

European leaders have had reason to believe China’s assurances about Ukraine, says the researcher. It is interesting to see what the peace plan marketed by China contains, writes HS Beijing correspondent Mari Manninen.

Beijing

China it certainly hurt in Munich, also in terms of communication, when the United States claimed that China was considering giving Russia weapons and ammunition for the Ukrainian war.

China had planned something completely different for the headlines of the weekend’s security conference: China promised that it would present a peace proposal to the war this week.

The number one representative of China’s foreign policy Wang Yi is going to Moscow to discuss the issue.

Of course, the US claim of possible military assistance to the aggressor country sounded anything but peaceful to the ears of the Europeans. The New York Times already analyzed that with this kind of arms aid, the war in Ukraine would start to resemble the situation of the Cold War, when the great powers fought proxy wars in other countries, such as Korea or Vietnam.

European politicians and diplomats reacted to China’s promised peace proposal as well of The Guardian according to the collected comments, in advance, on the one hand, as a welcome thing, on the other, with caution.

Europe has perhaps already learned that China’s beautiful speeches about promoting peace often turn out to be empty words. Now it is very interesting to see what the plan marketed by China contains. Will China really play a significant role in solving the crisis?

At the weekend in Munich, Wang Yi promised that the peace plan would emphasize sovereignty and territorial integrity on the one hand, and respect Russia’s security concerns on the other. These can be quite difficult to combine.

Just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the leader of China Xi Jinping and the leader of Russia Vladimir Putin swore boundless friendship in Peking.

China has said it is neutral in the war, but it has never condemned the Russian attack or even called it an attack. China has been understanding of Russia’s security concerns and has accused NATO and the United States of fomenting a warlike atmosphere.

However, in Finland and more widely in Europe, China has been interpreted sensitively, perhaps hopefully, as considering taking a distance from Russia.

This has not happened, says in a remote interview Alexander Gabuevone of the world’s most respected scholars of Russian-Chinese relations.

Gabuev works at the international Carnegie think tank, where he leads Carnegie’s former Moscow team. Russia closed the Moscow office last year.

“If you look at the figures for the relationship between China and Russia from last year, you don’t see any real distancing.”

In other words, trade between the countries has grown.

China and Russia have held joint military exercises at an earlier, even accelerating pace – the latest one started on Monday. China has been wary of violating the sanctions on Russia imposed by the United States, but the United States has accused Chinese companies of at least supplying drones for use by the Russian military.

Where from then some Europeans have invented China to distance itself from Russia?

“By the end of last year, China had noticed that, especially in Europe, anger and demands for China’s distance from Russia were growing. So China started small, clever acts of charm.”

These actions included, for example, China stating to the leaders of Germany and France that it opposed the use of nuclear weapons.

According to Gabuev, these statements were in the same series as if it had been said that “the sky is blue and the grass is green”. However, the European leaders who met with Xi Jinping grabbed them and marketed them as if they were victories.

“European leaders have a practical need to meet the Chinese leadership [Euroopalle tärkeän] because of trade, but that would be too cynical as the reason for the meeting, and the ally, the United States, would not like that,” explains Gabuev.

“So you need a reason for the trip that can be celebrated at home as a great victory. China is very smart in providing them.”

China has therefore uttered something relatively roundabout in the meetings related to the war in Ukraine, which could have been sold to the European home audience as a victory.

China also needs Europe for trade, and it also wants to drive a wedge between its rival country, the United States, and Europe.

Gabuev says that China acts like European leaders: it is easier for Wang Yi to go to Russia when the news is about peace and not, for example, trade.

According to Russian news, Wang is also preparing for Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia.

Own its chapter is Chinese diplomatic language, which requires special skills from the reader. China, for example, constantly says that it respects the sovereignty of different countries – including Ukraine.

From such a statement, for example, the president of France Emmanuel Macron tweeted as if in triumph after meeting with the Chinese leadership.

In reality, China has been saying the same throughout the war – and still has not condemned Russia’s attack, which is therefore a violation of sovereignty. The Chinese statement is therefore full of nonsense and does not mean what it should really mean.

to China Russia is an extremely important partner, so China will not give it up easily, Gabuev explains.

For him, the relationship between the two countries is strong and practical. They share a common border and important trade. They are like-minded and authoritarian in leadership. Together, they form a counter force to the US-led front, which is very important to China. It is also important that Russia supports China in the bodies of the UN.

Of course, China needs the West to increase its prosperity, but according to Gabuev, China has calculated that it should not give up Russia’s friendship.

“Would relations between the United States and China change substantially if China left? Vladimir Putin down on his luck, support sanctions and criticize Russia’s actions against Ukraine? Would the United States say that China is a responsible member of the international community? That we stop criticizing China and that China is indeed a good friend?” Gabuev asks.

And answer:

“That doesn’t happen.”