It is increasingly common in Mexico Failures occur in telecommunications, telephone and internet companies. Now, once again, it was her turn to Telmex and Telcel.

At the end of the last century and the beginning of this one, the idea that one day people would become so dependent on mobile devices and the Internet seemed crazy, and today it is more than a reality.

Recent studies have revealed that There are people who cannot go even 10 minutes without checking their cell phones. to enter social networks and the internet in general. And this situation occurs not only in adolescents or young people, but also in adults.

That is why when they began to present Failures in Telmex and Telcel services In a large part of the territory that includes the Mexican Republic, there were not a few who panicked.

And it is that beyond entertainment, in recent years technology has been invading a large number of aspects in people’s daily lives. Thus, today many work from home or make their sales from electronic applications that require an Internet connection.

Telcel and Telmex fail again in Mexico: What can I do with my line / Internet?

In this context, during This Thursday, May 18, “Downdetector” identified the increase in reports of failures by users of Telmex and Telcel services within the national territory.

It was from 10:50 in the morning (Central Mexico time) of this day when many complaints began to be registered about the failure in the services to make calls and intermittencies in the internet service.

On the Mexican map, it can be seen that the vast majority of reports for failures in Telcel were concentrated in the Mexico City, Nuevo León, Jalisco and Tamaulipas. Meanwhile, the failures in Telmex did so in Mexico City, Jalisco and Nuevo León.

It is worth mentioning that, when there are failures in Telcel and Telmex, the best thing to do is first check if it is, indeed, anomalies in the service in general, or if it is, on the contrary, an individual failure.

If it is confirmed that it is a general damage, we will have to wait for those responsible for Telmex and Telcel to repair the problems. For your part, if it is individual failures, it is recommended to call customer service and raise a report.