Sunday afternoon. Buenos Aires. Book Fair. The sun shines. Enter Jose Pepe Mujica to the property. The former Uruguayan president walks slowly, somewhat oscillating, somewhat stooped. 87 years. Many recognize him, others greet him with respect. He comes to introduce seeds to the wind. And a few react in the worst way.

“Get out, old man!”, “Juira, bug!”, “Dirty, go bathe!”, “The caste is afraid!”, yelled a group of adults, mostly men, thirty, forty or fifty years younger than him. They say they are liberals or libertarians, but they are charged with intolerance and fascism while shouting “Long live freedom, damn it!”, a phrase as unusual as it is contradictory to the verbal aggression they carry out.

Mujica, who has plenty of extreme experiences, reacts in the most intelligent way. He ignores them. He continues on his way, surrounded by relatives and security personnel who stand between him and the madmen. Then yes, before the consultation of the press, the Pepe will interpret what happened with height: “I consider it a crisis of hope.”

“Humans are utopian animals”, will abound. “There was no time in 200, 300,000 years of history when human groups did not invent something magical to believe in, which they later fanaticized. There is no way back, we are like that”.

The incident thus exceeds the incident itself. It reflects the levels of intolerance that we experience in Argentina and in other countries, from Peru to Spain. An intolerance that is often reflected in antisocial networks and that sometimes spills over into the streets. There we have the examples of the hordes in the US Capitol and the Brazilian Planalto.

This incident also reflects a very sad contrast with the reality that they live on the other side of the Río de la Plata. Uruguayans have their many problems – and Pepe later warned about the “symptoms of a crack” that he perceives in his country – but far from the levels of confrontation and aggressiveness of our pampas. It will suffice to remember that Mujica also stars in another book, the result of conversations “without noise” -as his subtitle- that he had with the former Uruguayan president, Julio María Sanguinetti. Would something like this be possible in Argentina? Are there two leaders of opposite political signs who could even share a stage in our country or in several other Latin American countries? What does that say about our societies? What does that impossibility expose about us?

To make matters worse, Javier Milei, the leader of the space that condemns the madmen who insulted Pepe Mujica, did not repudiate what happened either. “I don’t endorse that kind of thing,” he said, immediately downplaying it. That is “part of Argentine folklore,” he said, and stated that the aggressors “also feel very attacked.” Because? Because he described them as victims of a supposed double standard of those who criticize these episodes, but tolerate or remain silent when others, he exemplified, “burn photos with my face in demonstrations.”

The repudiation that was not such of Milei does not even scandalize in Argentina. Because in our country –as in many others- we are naturalizing the exceptional. Thus we can remember that Kirchnerist intellectuals questioned in 2011 the participation of Mario Vargas Llosa, then winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature, in the same way that a year before, other madmen burst into the presentation of a book that exposed the adulterations in official statistics. of inflation promoted by the government of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. And in the same way we deal with certain legislators and militants of Together for Change who stand out for their intolerance and verbal aggressiveness, be it on the premises of Congress or in antisocial networks.

All this happens, to add more pathos to the equation, while the economic and social panorama worsens every day. Six out of 10 Argentine children and adolescents are poor and one in three of them eats less than a couple of years ago, according to the respected Social Debt Observatory of the Argentine Catholic University (UCA). And our politicians, meanwhile? Many – not all – are looking at their navels, in the run-up to the primary elections in August and the general elections in October for the Presidency.

That naveling and the unquestionable lack of results from the political class explains, at least in part, why Milei attracts growing portions of the electorate. He offers himself as the antithesis of the politicians who governed during the last decades. With that he seems to have plenty to be competitive.

Mujica may be right when, after the attack he suffered at the Fair, he drew his diagnosis on our days: “There is a crisis of hope, because on the ground, in the depth of history, we are entering a new civilization and we are going to To suffer a lot”.

