Tekken 8 will hit store shelves during the next fiscal year, that is by March 31, 2024. Bandai Namco revealed it during a Q&A with investors.

On the occasion of the announcement of the financial data of the last quarter, the Japanese company declared that in addition to Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon by FromSoftware plans to launch from the next fiscal year (April 1, 2023 – March 31, 2024) onwards also the new iteration of his famous fighting game.

In reality, as reported by TheGamer, Bandai Namco speaks of the arrival of “titles” from the Tekken series, therefore in the plural, perhaps suggesting side projects, such as a mobile title for example. Or, more simply, it could be an error in the translation, given that only Tekken 8 has been officially confirmed at the moment.

In any case, we are talking about a still rather vague launch period, however Tekken 8 would now seem to be in the final stages of development, so much so that a few days ago on the occasion of the Tekken World Tour, Katsuhiro Harada and director Kohei Hikeda explained some mechanics exhaustively of gameplay, while a trailer confirmed the presence of Nina Williams in the roster.