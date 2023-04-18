A new case of intolerance arose in Kansas City, Missouri, after a teenager received two bullet wounds after making a mistake in the address of a house.

The young man identified as Ralph Yarl, 16, was sent by his parents to pick up his siblings at a friend’s house, but he went to the wrong address and rang the wrong doorbell.

The suspect opened the door and without saying a word shot twice against this teenager, seriously wounded, he was taken to a nearby hospital where he recovered.

“He’s responsive and he’s making good progress,” his father, Paul Yarl, told the Kansas City Star.

The identity of the man who shot Ralph Yarl is unknown, as the young man’s parents They denounce that an arrest warrant was not issued against this subject and that he was released 24 hours later.



“You can’t just shoot people without justification when someone knocks on your door, and knocking on your door is not justification. This guy should be charged,” lawyers for Yarl’s family said.

Investigators are reviewing state laws, as the suspect could be protected under the Stand-Your-Ground law, which grants people permission to use deadly force if they feel they are in serious danger.

