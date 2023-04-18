The personal finance adviser’s ranking shows what the real value of $100,000 is in different parts of that country, an emblematic figure that for many American workers represented a milestone, but that today, with the high cost of living, is perceived more and more. minus its value.

One hundred thousand dollars is no longer what it used to be, that is the great conclusion of the SmarAsset study, the eFintech company founded in 2012 by Michael Carvin and Phillip Camilleri, based in New York.

The research analyzes the lifestyle of 76 cities, based on inflation, to categorize in which of them it is more expensive to live and revealed that in some cases an income of up to $312,000 a year is needed to earn the purchasing power of $100,000 on a day-to-day basis, as high prices and local taxes tend to drown out the real value of money.

To the surprise of many, the great city of New York did not top the list of the most expensive places to live, coming in second, followed by San Francisco and Oakland. Honolulu took first place

According to the report, in the Big Apple, $100,000 is actually equivalent to just $35,791.

Although since June the United States has perceived a drop in annualized inflation that it reports month by month and in March it reached its lowest level since May 2021, when it reached 5% year-on-year, the truth is that the data from each city put pressure in the pocket of citizens.

In this study in question, the cost of living was considered with the help of data from the Community and Economic Research Council and takes into account the price of housing, groceries, utilities, transportation, and other basic purchases for Americans.

And the cheapest cities?

Personal finance adviser SmartAsset also unveiled the cities where money goes the most.

Topping the list is Memphis, a Tennessee city known as the “home of the blues,” where a salary of $100,000 a year means more: $86,444.

The rest of the top 10 cheapest cities to live are El Paso, which ranks 2nd where $100,000 is actually $84,966, Oklahoma City ($84,498), Corpus Christi ($83,443), Lubbock ($83,350 ), Houston ($81,171), San Antonio ($80,124), Fort Worth ($80,124), Arlington ($80,124) and St. Louis, which ranks No. 10 at $79,921 per year.

