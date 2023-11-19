Libertarian Javier Milei gives an interview this Sunday (19), after voting in Buenos Aires | Photo: EFE/Enrique Garcia Medina

A 16-year-old teenager was arrested in the city of Buenos Aires this Sunday morning (19), accused of stealing ballots from the table where he voted at a school in the Argentine capital. The news was confirmed by federal judge María Servini de Cubría, in an interview with the channel La Nacion+.

She reported that ballots were stolen from the Libertarian Progress coalition, led by libertarian Javier Milei, who in the second round of the Argentine presidential election faces Peronist Sergio Massa, current Minister of Economy.

In Argentina, the voting system is analogue: voters take the ballot of the coalition they want to vote for from a table and place it in an envelope, which is sealed and placed in the ballot box.

“We have known for several days that there is a shortage of ballots. Liberdade Avança promised that its inspectors will complete the missing ballots. Providing the ballots is the responsibility of each party”, stated the judge.

Servini, however, ruled out the possibility of fraud in the episode. “We have never had a report of fraud, it’s not that we don’t talk about the subject, but it’s just that there has never been a report in history. They made us open ballots in the elections [anteriormente]everything was opened and nothing else happened”, said the judge.