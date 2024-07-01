Are you a Ninja Turtles fan and do you love arcade games? Then you shouldn’t miss out on the promotion Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge Anniversary Edition which is still at the historical minimum price with a -43% discount on Amazon Italy. Just reach this address or use the box you see below.
The advised price is 34.99€. The current price has been available for some time, but at the moment we see that there are only 9 units for sale. If you are interested, we recommend that you do not wait any longer to purchase.
What’s Included in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge Anniversary Edition
The game in question is a six-player scrolling beat ’em up inspired by the classic games of the saga. We can play as Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael and more in a new action adventure with old school gameplay and cooperative. There is a story mode and many other contents to discover.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge version Anniversary Edition includes the base game and the Dimension Shellshock DLC which offers new modes, new playable characters, new character colors, new music tracks and more.
