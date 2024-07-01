Senator Dzhabarov: Zelensky may try to stall for time through negotiations

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s words about readiness for peace talks through intermediaries a trick. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the senator admitted that Zelensky could try to stall for time through negotiations.

Earlier, Zelensky said that peace talks with Russia are possible only with the participation of mediators and after agreeing on a proposal with Kiev. According to him, states from different parts of the world should take part in developing a peace plan and then offer it to Moscow. The Ukrainian leader also allowed for negotiations to be held only with the participation of mediators in a parallel format, citing the example of a “grain deal”.

“I don’t really understand how the format of negotiations on a grain deal can be used to negotiate a peace agreement. Zelensky talks as if he won the confrontation with Russia and is now dictating the terms of the negotiations. It is useless to dictate conditions to Russia; Russia has already expressed all its conditions,” Dzhabarov noted.

These conditions with intermediaries (…) are some kind of stupidity, such negotiations can last for months or years. (…) I think that this is another trick to drag out time and prepare to strike at our territory Vladimir DzhabarovDeputy Chairman of the Committee of the Federation Council of Russia on International Affairs

On June 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow is ready for negotiations with Ukraine and named the conditions for starting dialogue.

Among them was the neutral, non-aligned and nuclear-free status of the neighboring country, official international recognition of the Russian territories of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, as well as Crimea. In addition, he called for the lifting of all sanctions against Russia.