Technology Too Dangerous to Publish – Scientists created mind-boggling artificial imagery to create authentic images.

The new artificial intelligence developed by researchers is still too dangerous to be published by anyone. It can create images that look stunningly real.

Artificial intelligence The OpenAI research team released its Dall-e AI on Wednesday new version. Dall-e turns a text command into a realistic image. The machine can create real-looking images on command. In addition, the Dall-e 2 is also able to mimic the image given to it or add elements to the desired image.

