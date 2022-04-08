After failure to refinance theEco-bonus in the 2022 Finance Lawthe car incentives they return in the current year within the so-called Bill decree, approved by the Council of Ministers. The implementation of bonuses, ranging from a minimum of 2 thousand to a maximum of 5 thousand eurosis governed by DCPM by the Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

For the incentives in 2022 the Government has allocated 615 million euros per year, compared to the 700 previously assumed. Furthermore, the decree governs only the three-year period 2022-2024 and no longer speaks of Ecobonus extended until 2030. Coverage is still 615 million euros plus others 400 million intended to support theauto industryin particular that of components that most of all is suffering from the electrical transition. Other 35 million each year they were allocated to support the purchase of mopeds, motorcycles and commercial vehicles.

Returning to the incentives you access with the scrapping is mandatory only for the purchase of thermal cars of the range 61-135 g / km of CO2 and is optional by purchasing aelectric or a ‘plug-in hybrid. And to get the incentive the car must be registered by 180 days from the signing of the contract.

Car incentives 2022

When do incentives return? The Government has approved the refinancing of the incentives with 615 million euros the year until 2024. The fund of the new Ecobonus is almost entirely intended for the purchase of electric cars, that they can take advantage of 220 million in 2022, 230 million in 2023 and 245 million in 2024. For plug-in up to 60 g / km of CO2 the expected financial coverage is 225 million in 2022, 235 million in 2023 And 245 million in 2024.

The new incentives on electricity range from a minimum of 2,000 to a maximum of 5,000 euros

For the purchase of headband thermals 61-135 g / km of CO2 (even hybrids and mild-hybrids) have only been allocated 170 million in 2022, 150 million in 2023 And 120 million in 2024. Other 35 million finally, they are intended for incentives for the purchase of electric mopeds and motorcycles, including three and four-wheelers.

How do the car incentives 2022-2024 work?

How do the car incentives 2022-2024 work? Contributions range from a minimum of 2,000 to a maximum of 5,000 euros. In detail, by purchasing aelectric car of the 0-20 g / km CO2 range are available 5,000 euros with scrapping e 3,000 euros without another vehicle to be scrapped.

Scrapping is not mandatory to purchase an electric or plug-in hybrid car

For a plug-in of the range 21-60 g / km of CO2 the state contribution is 4,000 euros with the scrapping or of 2,000 euros without. Finally for the purchase of thermal cars hybrid, mild-hybrid, petrol and diesel in the 61-135 g / km range the contribution is 2,000 eurosexclusively with the scrapping of an old car up to Euro 5.

0-20 g / km (maximum price 35,000 euros + VAT): 5,000 euros with scrapping

(maximum price 35,000 euros + VAT): with scrapping 0-20 g / km (maximum price 35,000 euros + VAT): 2,000 euros without scrapping

(maximum price 35,000 euros + VAT): without scrapping 21-60 g / km (maximum price 45,000 euros + VAT): 4,000 euros with scrapping

(maximum price 45,000 euros + VAT): with scrapping 21-60 g / km (maximum price 45,000 euros + VAT): 2,000 euros without scrapping

(maximum price 45,000 euros + VAT): without scrapping 61-135 g / km (maximum price 35,000 euros + VAT): 2,000 euros only with scrapping

Individuals with cars can access the incentives they cannot be registered with VAT numbers, but with one exception when it comes to buying an electric or plug-in hybrid. The Company in fact, they can buy vehicles in the 0-20 and 21-60 g / km bands with the incentive, but only if they will be used in commercial car sharing for at least 24 months.

The Companies can access the incentives only for the purchase of electric cars or plug-ins for car-sharing

On the other hand, natural persons are bound to the ownership of the vehicle for at least 12 months and they can access the bonus even if they opt for financial leasing.

Car incentives price limit 2022

In the new scheme, the list price limits (including paid accessories) are also lowered to access the incentive. The maximum cost, without VAT, IPT and commissioning, is 35,000 euros in the ranges 0-20 g / km and 61-135 g / km of CO2 e 45,000 euros in the 21-60 g / km of CO2 range.

The price limit it cuts out many electric carswhich therefore do not benefit from the state Ecobonus at the time of purchase.

Auto incentives 180 days from signing

In addition to the price, it is also necessary to look at the days that separate the purchase contract from the registration. The limit is 180 days and with the problems related to the delivery of new vehicles for the chip crisis the limit set by the government could cause more than a few problems.

Incentives for vans and electric commercial vehicles

The incentives for electric vans and commercial vehicles only are aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises, including legal persons, which deal with the transport of things on their own account or on behalf of third parties. The bonus is intended for the purchase of category commercial vehicles N1 and N2 powered only by electricity.

There are incentives only for the purchase of electric vans

The incentive only with the scrapping of a vehicle approved in a class less than Euro 4i.e. Euro 0, 1, 2 and 3 works like this: 4 thousand euros for N1 vehicles up to 1.5 tonnes, 6 thousand for N1 over 1.5 tonnes and up to 3.49 tonnes, 12 thousand for N2 from 3.5 to 7 tons, 14 thousand for N2 vehicles from 7 to 12 tons.

Incentives for mopeds and motorcycles

For the purchase of electric and hybrid mopeds and motorcycles (categories L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e, L7) the expected incentive is 30% on the purchase price up to a maximum 3 thousand euros he was born in 40% until 4 thousand euros if a class motorbike is scrapped between Euro 0 and Euro 3.

For the mopeds and motorcycles with heat engine (categories L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e, L7) the state bonus is paid through one 5% seller discount and with a contribution of 40% of the purchase price up to 2,500 euros with scrapping.

How long do the new car incentives last?

As for the duration, the new incentives, from DCPM are valid until December 31, 2024 and no longer as previously assumed until 2030.

The new Ecobonus is operational in the three-year period 2022-2024

The Ecobonus 2022 will be operational as soon as the DCPM is published in the Official Gazette. From 2023 onwards, you can access incentives for purchases made between January 1st and December 31st. In case of exhaustion of the fund, the state contributions will stop before the natural expiration.

Scrapping of car incentives

The car incentives with the highest expected contribution are linked to scrapping of an old vehicle, which should have been registered for at least ten years and registered for at least 12 months to the buyer of the new one or to a cohabiting family member resulting from the family status.

In fact, without a vehicle to be scrapped the incentive allocated to the CO2 band 61-135 g / km is not accessed. Scrapping is optional for the purchase of electric or plug-in hybrid cars.

