Monday, February 7, 2022
Technology Challenge for Tesla from market authority in the wake of Elon Musk’s tweet – also racial discrimination experienced by employees in the authority’s handling

February 7, 2022
The tweeting of CEO Elon Musk seems to have once again caught the attention of the authorities.

Electric car manufacturer Tesla said on Monday it received a challenge from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The challenge seems to be related to the company’s CEO Elon Muskin for tweeting.

In 2018, Musk settled a lawsuit with the Securities and Exchange Commission after tweeting the company’s delisting, and pledged that the company’s lawyers would review his tweets about Tesla. The challenge now is related to this mediation, according to Reuters.

The authority has issued the lawsuit in November, about ten days after Musk asked his Twitter followers if he should sell ten percent of his Tesla holdings.

Tesla also reported that the authorities had investigated the harassment experienced by its employees. The California Department of Fair Work and Housing has investigated allegations of racial discrimination and harassment at Tesla facilities, Reuters reports.

The ministry has stated that it has grounds to file a civil lawsuit against Tesla.

Teslaan has already been the subject of several lawsuits concerning racial violence and sexual harassment.

In October, a U.S. federal jury ordered the company to pay $ 137 million, or about $ 120 million, to a former contract worker.

