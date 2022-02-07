Police in Volokolamsk caught a suspect in a series of phone scams writes “Evening Moscow” with reference to the head of the press service of the main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Moscow Region Tatyana Petrova. It turned out to be a 31-year-old resident of the Ivanovo region.

Three women aged 80, 81 and 84 turned to law enforcement agencies at once. A woman called each of them and introduced herself as a relative: granddaughter or daughter. She reported that she allegedly got into an accident and is in the hospital. The fraudster asked the pensioners for hundreds of thousands of rubles to settle the issue with relatives of the victims.

The elderly women transferred large sums of money to her. They later learned that they were the victims of a scam. “More than 460,000 rubles were stolen from them,” the police said.

A criminal case has been initiated under the article “Fraud”. The suspect is in custody, police are looking for his accomplices.

Earlier, a pensioner living in Moscow became a victim of telephone scammers. Scammers stole more than two and a half million rubles from a 75-year-old woman.