In a recent speech In Michigan, former President USA, Donald Trumplaunched harsh criticism against Mexico and its foreign policy, focusing on disqualifying the former Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard and the next Secretary of the Treasury. Trump stated that Ebrard have a “IQ of 50”provoking the indignation of the virtual president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, and of Ebrard himself.

During his speech, Trump He also praised the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (USMCA), calling it beneficial and saying it should not be renegotiated. He reiterated his promise to implement mass deportation and recounted how he pressured Mexico with tariffs to get 28,000 troops on the border. According to Trump, Ebrard He agreed to this demand without much resistance.

Marcelo EbrardMexico’s next Secretary of Economy, was quick to respond to the grievances of TrumpEbrard stressed that Trump’s insults have an electoral purpose and said he will not be intimidated.

“When you are insulted during your campaign, as former President Trump has just done, there is always an electoral purpose: to gain followers. I will never accept a candidate’s qualification abroad. It does not intimidate me. I will defend the interests of Mexico with all dignity and firmness.”Ebrard said.

Claudia Sheinbaum supports Marcelo Ebrard

Claudia Sheinbaumvirtual president-elect of MexicoSheinbaum also reacted to Trump’s statements. Sheinbaum expressed her disagreement with Trump’s opinions on Ebrard and regretted the language used by the former US president.

“I regret former President Trump’s foul language and I certainly disagree with his opinion on Marcelo Ebrard. For me he is one of the best public servants in Mexico and he will be a great Secretary of Economy of our country, which no one should forget, is free and sovereign”Sheinbaum wrote on her social networks.

The statements of Trump are part of his campaign strategy, seeking to attract supporters through controversy and forceful promises. The former president has used this type of rhetoric in the past to strengthen his base of followers, and his comments on Ebrard and Mexico seem to follow this same line.