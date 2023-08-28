‘Technical problem’ damages UK air control systems and causes disruption

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
A plane lands at Heathrow airport (Photo reference).
A plane lands at Heathrow airport (Photo reference).
This was reported on Monday by the country’s National Air Traffic Service. This is known so far.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
E F
A “technical problem” has affected the air traffic control systems in the United Kingdom, which is causing disruptions in the flights of the different companies, the country’s National Air Traffic Service (NATS) reported on Monday.
That body issued a statement to inform that “restrictions have been applied to the flow of traffic in order to maintain security.”
“Engineers are working to find and fix the bug. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” says the national air traffic service provider.
NATS does not clarify, however, what the origin of the technical failure is, nor does it estimate how long the work required to repair it could last.
Before that notice was issued, the Scottish airline Loganair indicated today in a message posted on the platform X (formerly Twitter) that there had been a failure “in the entire network of air traffic control computer systems in the United Kingdom “, warning that some services could face delays.
EFE
E F
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Technical #problem #damages #air #control #systems #disruption
Leave a Reply