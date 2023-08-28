Monday, August 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

‘Technical problem’ damages UK air control systems and causes disruption

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 28, 2023
in World
0
‘Technical problem’ damages UK air control systems and causes disruption

Close


Close

Travel to the UK

A plane lands at Heathrow airport (Photo reference).

A plane lands at Heathrow airport (Photo reference).

This was reported on Monday by the country’s National Air Traffic Service. This is known so far.

A “technical problem” has affected the air traffic control systems in the United Kingdom, which is causing disruptions in the flights of the different companies, the country’s National Air Traffic Service (NATS) reported on Monday.

That body issued a statement to inform that “restrictions have been applied to the flow of traffic in order to maintain security.”

“Engineers are working to find and fix the bug. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” says the national air traffic service provider.

NATS does not clarify, however, what the origin of the technical failure is, nor does it estimate how long the work required to repair it could last.

Before that notice was issued, the Scottish airline Loganair indicated today in a message posted on the platform X (formerly Twitter) that there had been a failure “in the entire network of air traffic control computer systems in the United Kingdom “, warning that some services could face delays.

See also  Congress of Brazil will investigate January coup: Bolsonaro is one of those accused

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Technical #problem #damages #air #control #systems #disruption

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
César Luis Menotti is hospitalized for a fall and internal bleeding

César Luis Menotti is hospitalized for a fall and internal bleeding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result