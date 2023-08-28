‘Technical problem’ damages UK air control systems and causes disruption

A “technical problem” has affected the air traffic control systems in the United Kingdom, which is causing disruptions in the flights of the different companies, the country’s National Air Traffic Service (NATS) reported on Monday.

That body issued a statement to inform that “restrictions have been applied to the flow of traffic in order to maintain security.”

“Engineers are working to find and fix the bug. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” says the national air traffic service provider.

NATS does not clarify, however, what the origin of the technical failure is, nor does it estimate how long the work required to repair it could last.

Before that notice was issued, the Scottish airline Loganair indicated today in a message posted on the platform X (formerly Twitter) that there had been a failure “in the entire network of air traffic control computer systems in the United Kingdom “, warning that some services could face delays.

EFE