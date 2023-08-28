César Luis Menotti is hospitalized for a fall and internal bleeding

Argentina is in suspense for the health of Cesar Luis Menottithe coach who gave the first world title to the selection of that country in 1978.

The little that is known is that Menotti suffered a fall and was referred to an assistance center where he was treated.

(Two pilots die due to a very serious accident in the middle of the race: tragedy in sport) (Dominic Wolf goes against the Football Federation and throws his own Colombia shirt)

Stable

“He suffered a fall at home and as a result of the blows caused he had internal bleeding for which he had to be hospitalized. According to those close to DT, he is evolving as expected and between Tuesday and Wednesday he could be discharged to return home.” , said the sports newspaper Olé.

And he added: “Menotti, current General Director of National Teams of the AFA, He has been going through some health problems for some time, which made it difficult for him to attend the Qatar World Cupbut this problem was the product of a domestic fall”.

Menotti is 84 years old and has ailments related to the respiratory problems he suffered from his addiction to cigarettes, but in 2011 they removed a pulmonary nodule.

Olé confirmed that last weekend he was scheduled to attend a dinner with the professor Fernando Signorini, Jorge Valdano and other people linked to soccer.

(Gerard Piqué does not change: reasons why Clara Chía Marti ‘stops traffic’)