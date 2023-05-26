Madrid (AFP)

Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish Football League, confirmed that he did not want to “criticize Vinicius” during his controversial tweet, noting that he considered him “an important addition to the club and” La Liga.

“I didn’t want to criticize Vinicius, my frustration led to my mistake,” Tebas said in a press conference. I am well aware of Vinicius’ frustration, because that does not fall within my competence, but I am also frustrated by the lack of any penalties.

Tebas announced that he had not spoken to the Real Madrid striker, but that he was ready to do so, and that he would tell him, “I’m sorry if I hurt you, but I didn’t want to accuse you. I will explain to him again that I am as frustrated as you.”

And Tebas had made a “tweet” that sparked controversy by saying to the Brazilian player: “Before you insult and insult La Liga, you must look at things in the right way,” referring to the powers of the various sports authorities empowered to take penalties against racism.

And the president of the association, Vinicius, stated that the Spanish Federation has the authority to impose sanctions, at the same time, demanding that “La Liga” have the authority in this regard.

He explained in this regard, “We want powers, because with these powers we are confident that we will solve this problem within a few months.”

Tebas praised the Brazilian winger, saying: “Vinicius is a different, unusual player. I am sure he will win the Golden Ball one day, and I think he is an important addition to his club and La Liga.”