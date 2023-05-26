Brazil Agencyi

05/26/2023 – 2:44 am

The president of the National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea), Márcio Lima Leite, said this Thursday (25th), in São Paulo, that the tax cut in the sector, announced by the federal government, is producing immediate effects in the automotive production chain. He said that automakers are already changing plans to be able to produce more.

“We heard from three factories that they suspended lockdowns [paralisação dos trabalhos por falta de demanda] that were foreseen. The effect [da redução dos impostos] it’s immediate [e isso explica] the urgency of these measures”, he said, in an interview, at the headquarters of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp).

For him, the tax cut could raise the sector’s production by around 300,000 vehicles a year. He stressed, however, that the measures have not yet been announced in their entirety.

“These measures could impact the market between 200 or 300 thousand units, but it depends, because we still don’t know all the rules. But it would not be too much to imagine something around 200,000 to 300,000 units depending on how this composition will be announced”, he stressed.

Leite guaranteed that the tax cut will not cause a decrease in the technology used in cars, as well as there will be no reduction in vehicle safety and environmental care.

“Mandatory safety items, which were a great achievement for consumers and society, are being maintained. There is no flexibility with regard to vehicle security. Likewise, there is no flexibility with regard to the environmental issue and there is a social incentive based on the price of the vehicle”, he concluded.

end of lockdowns

Leite said he was not authorized to name the companies that lifted the scheduled lockdowns, but said that the national auto industry has already recorded 14 factory shutdowns in 2023.

“We have 50% idle capacity. It’s really a moment of recovery for the industry. This phenomenon did not just happen in Brazil, it is a global phenomenon, but mainly in Brazil, interest rates ended up contributing a lot to the reduction of the market, ”he explained.

