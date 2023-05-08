This is the touching and very sweet story of a mom painting her face to be able to look like his daughter. In fact, the baby was born with a widespread one desire for wine on the face. She is often the victim of haters who make fun of her physical appearance. And this is how she responds to all those who have the slight delicacy to make fun of a little girl.

The mother could not believe what she read and saw around the bullies who make fun of her little girl, defined by many as horrible, even a monster. Marianna Bowering he wanted to tell what his daughter Angelica had to go through.

Angelicain fact, she was born with a heart-shaped wine stain on her face. She has always considered it as a uniqueness, as an unparalleled beauty that must be celebrated. But there are those who waste no time in demonstrating their wickedness.

Marianna lives with her family in Adelaide, South Australia. Most people accept and love Angelica, but she often receives hateful and insensitive comments, both in person and online when posting photos on social media.

Some bullies have come to call Angelica hideous and flawed. She is only one year old and some have even said that she will never have a boyfriend because of that birthmark she has on her face.

The worst online comment I’ve gotten was when someone asked her if her face had been pushed onto a frying pan. Basically, saying her face looked like it was grilled.

Mom paints her face like the birthmark on her daughter’s face

Marianna finds it very painful to do all of this. She is always speechless, because she can’t understand how people can be so cruel to such a small child.