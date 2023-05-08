The court arrested the defendant in the assassination attempt on the writer Prilepin Permyakov for two months

A court in the Nizhny Novgorod region arrested Alexander Permyakov, accused of attempting to assassinate writer Zakhar Prilepin. This is reported in Telegramchannel of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The petition of the bodies of preliminary investigation on the choice of a measure of restraint in the form of detention for a period of two months was supported.

Permyakov is charged under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”) and Art. 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illicit trafficking in weapons”).

The explosion of the car in which Zakhar Prilepin was located occurred on May 6 near the village of Pionerskoye. The writer was seriously wounded, his driver Alexander Shubin died.

Permyakov, who was detained on the same day, claimed that he had been recruited by the Ukrainian special services.