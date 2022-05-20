Brescia, the last heartbreaking farewell to little Eva Rambotti, the two-year-old girl who died after falling into the pool

Many have chosen to be present for the last heartbreaking farewell to the little one Eva Rambotti. Unfortunately, the 2-year-old girl died after falling into the swimming pool at her grandparents’ house, in a moment of distraction. She then passed away in the hospital after 2 days of agony.

The parents despite the pain they are experiencing, have decided to donate hers organsso that they can to save other children in serious condition.

The tragedy of this family began on the evening of Friday 13 May. Precisely in the small town of Lonato nel Garda, in the province of Brescia. For all of them it seemed to be a day like any other.

Eva was the youngest of three children and on that occasion, together with her older brothers, she went to the house of the grandparents. The purpose was to eat all together, to spend time in the name of fun and carefree.

However, it was during those minutes that the unthinkable happened. In a moment of distraction from the adults, the little one is slipped and fell into the water. The first to realize this was an uncle, who lives nearby.

He obviously ran into the yard and pulled her out of the pool, promptly raised the alarm to the health workers. Despite being hospitalized, the girl passed away last year Sunday 15 Mayafter 2 days of agony.

The funeral of little Eva Rambotti

Many have chosen to show up in the church of Lonato del Garda for a last farewell to little Eva. The town was respecting the city mourning and in front of the church they made balloons fly into the sky white and pink. The parish priest in his homily, he said:

It’s hard to find the words right now. We can only rely on prayer.