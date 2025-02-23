When talking about ‘procurement’ we do not refer only to the purchasing function, but also to a series of activities and strategies that allow the company to obtain everything it needs, and dispose of it at the right time, with quality … Expected already a competitive price. It is, therefore, “a strategic function that implies a global vision of how to obtain the best resources in an efficient, sustainable and aligned way with its long-term objectives,” explains Manuel Antonio Fernández-Villacañas Marín, professor at the Tech & Supply , and director of the Master at Supply Chain Management & Logistics – EAE Business School Madrid.

And more at a time like the current one where the chain is more critical than ever due to international geopolitical tensions, inflation or the collateral effects of the pandemic. This panorama generates containers that affect and cause that “the ability to buy in the long term, the management of a correct relationship with the suppliers and ensure the availability of materials gain weight, since, they are strategic purchases and not the mere supply, The one who covers these needs, ”analyzes David Pérez Sarasla, leader of the Randstad Technical Engineering team.

The question that arises then is, how can you contribute to add value to the supply chain? Xavier Gangonells, general director of the Spanish Association of Directors (AED) Clarifies that innovation is being promoted through strategic alliances with suppliers to improve operational efficiency and strengthen chain resilience. To do this, the Master in Negotiation is crucial to ensure beneficial and sustainable agreements. Leandro Real, director of Strategy & Value Creation of KPMG in Spain, says that, as already demonstrated with the past crises, having consolidated suppliers is always a plus in the face of the uncertainty and volatility of the markets. «Being guarantors of the ESG (Environmental, Social and Government) criteria of the company, integrating them into all its actions and monitoring their fulfillment, as well as promoting the culture of continuous improvement in the company affects and improves all the links of the chain of the chain of supply”.

Sustainability

Another key aspect in this area is the adoption of sustainable practices that not only comply with environmental regulations, but also improve the image of the brand. There is currently a strong pressure from the different ‘skateholders’ both internal and external, so that companies adopt more responsible practices from the environmental and social point of view, says Professor Fernández-Villacañas. “Sustainability is increasingly a key criterion in the selection of suppliers.” This includes the reduction of carbon emissions, the elimination of corrupt practices, the ethical management of the work and the reduction of waste. “Companies that do not prioritize these aspects may have legal, but especially reputational consequences,” he concludes.

Updated profile

In this sense, there has been a continuous demand for purchasing profiles at its three basic levels, that is, technicians, engineers or senior buyers and directors/purchase responsible, indicate from Randstad. Now professionals are sought with an increasingly technical profile in product knowledge and more focused on strategic purchases instead of short -term purchases. “It is necessary that buyers know perfectly the technical profile of what they are buying to minimize errors and generate recurring savings for companies.”

Therefore, the modern ‘procurement’ has evolved very influenced by the use of advanced technologies, determining a very demanding professional profile that has had to adapt to a disruptive business environment, much more volatile, uncertain, complex, ambiguous, expanding its responsibilities and difficulties in their performance, and specifying three types of new skills. First, it has strengthened technological skills related to the domain of global supplier management systems, B2B electronic commerce platforms, specific automated purchasing management software, in addition to the use of artificial intelligence to predict trends and optimize processes . Secondly, it requires new analytical skills linked to data analysis that allows evaluating and monitoring the performance of suppliers, changing market demand, and the management of the risks associated with the supply chain. And finally, the development of new negotiation skills is essential, as well as the language maste Fernández-Villacañas.

Technical Competencies and ‘Soft Skills’ Analytical capacity, results orientation, as well as knowledge of the international context and trade rules are key technical competences to establish an effective purchase strategy. This implies not only identifying the main ‘players’ of the market, but also knowing the product that needs to be acquired. In addition, the domain of purchasing platforms, ERP systems and AI tools has become essential to optimize processes. As for the so -called ‘Power Skills’, resilience, communication, leadership and, above all, the ability to negotiate to manage relationships with suppliers stand out.

Given the responsibility and importance of the decisions that the position entails, the salary band is, according to Randstad studies between 42,000 to 100,000 euros, and in sectors such as retail, wages can be placed up to 10% above the average. Companies of the industrial sector – especially the railway subsector, automotive and manufacturing – and consumer goods, are at the forefront of purchasing transformation, integrating advanced technologies and sustainable practices in their operations. For example, in the technological sector, Apple, Amazon or Tesla, they are good examples of companies that use advanced technologies in their ‘procurement’ management. In the automobile sector, Toyota or Volkswagen also include sustainable strategies and have adopted technologies to improve the visibility and efficiency of their supply chains. In the retail sector, Walmart or Procter & Gamble are prioritizing suppliers with sustainable practices and marked social responsibility.

New technologies

Do these cases help the new technologies in their functions? A lot, says Fernández-Villacañas. «The automation of repetitive and administrative processes reduces time and human errors, allowing professionals to focus on strategic tasks. If we talk about direct applications, contextualizes Leandro Real, the automation of processes such as supplier high The minimization of process times, are actions that are already carried out thanks to them.

For its part, the AI ​​allows to provide demand trends, optimize inventories and predict risks in the supply chain. In turn, SRM (Supplier Relationship Management) show in real time the relationship with suppliers, facilitating the performance and analysis of large volumes of data. The use of billing or electronic albaranes, also enhance this area. Thanks to this, companies can obtain real -time information about shipments, the state of truck fleets and reduce the ‘lead time’ (logistics times) and receive alerts in unforeseen changes, all of which facilitates the effectiveness and efficiency of planning , experts point out.

From companies, Gangonells concludes, “mentoring and development are promoted so that professionals are kept updated in the face of market trends and demands.”