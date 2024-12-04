A few minutes before Mbappé missed his second penalty in seven days, Real Madrid fans were already open-mouthed. The Frenchman had received a pass Rodrygoafter a play by the Brazilian on the left wing, and from inside the area, and without opposition, he had a clear shot against Agirrezabala. He bit him, with his ankle, more or less how a footballer with poor quality in hitting and technical execution shoots. There really is no explanation for what happens to Kylian.

«I have not spoken with Mbappé and I do not have to evaluate a player’s game due to a penalty. Obviously he is sad, disappointed and surely not at his best, but you have to give him time to adapt. “We have to give him time to do better,” Ancelotti reflected in the San Mamés press room. The Italian did not want to delve into the wound and was politically correct when he was asked if the Frenchman would take the next penalty again: «He has scored ten goals and his performance is much more than that 1% which is what you are asking me. He takes the penalties, Bellingham and Vinicius, “The last ones he has launched he has done very well.”

In the television images, you can see Bellingham and Lucas hugging him and encouraging him before the launch. The image, no matter how routine it may be, is still striking, it shows the Frenchman’s lack of confidence and serves as proof of why he did not want to throw them against Getafe. And the first to recognize it is the player himself, who finally spoke out about what is happening to him: «A big mistake in a match in which every detail counts. I take full responsibility. “It is a difficult moment, but it is the best time to change this situation and show who I am,” the player wrote on his social networks.

He was not the only one pointed out of the night. Valverde He gave the winning goal to Athletic, in a loss inappropriate for a player like the Uruguayan. Ancelotti also came forward to exonerate him: “Fede, like Kylian, is sad and disappointed. But Fede should not be touched, he is a great player. “Mistakes are made and we have to look to the next game.”









It will be in Montiliviagainst an always complicated Girona in their stadium. Madrid will arrive there after the fifth defeat of the season, three more than in the entire previous season. The data speaks for itself: «It is stranger to have five defeats in a short time than last season. In the last few games we have improved some aspects, but we are still not solid,” admits Carletto, who knows that he will be looked at closely in Girona and next Tuesday in Bergamo. There is no mattress possible.