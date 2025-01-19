In the last two decades, significant progress has been made in the process of socio-labor inclusion of people with disabilities. Although the road is still long, these people have an increasing presence in the field of employment. In this context, the commitment of companies is vital to transform the perception of disability and to promote increasingly inclusive work environments. A good example of this is the commitment that Ferrovial has maintained for years with the Adecco Foundation.

Specifically, Ferrovial supports the Family Plan of the Adecco Foundation, a psychosocial intervention program aimed at the development of skills of people with disabilities, and that impacts their entire family unit by enabling the autonomy and development of the beneficiary. At this moment, the initiative has 2,491 beneficiary families, 25 of which are linked to Ferrovial employees. The project provides transversal support to people with disabilities with the ultimate objective of enabling them to find sustainable employment over time. The program includes training, psychological support, career guidance, intermediation with companies and therapeutic support specifically aimed at increasing the autonomy and employability of the beneficiaries.

End prejudices

According to Francisco Mesonero, general director of the Adecco Foundation, “people with intellectual disabilities face additional barriers in their search for employment as a result of the greater presence of prejudices and stereotypes. Thanks to the collaboration of Ferrovial we have been able to launch these projects aimed at minimizing these barriers, providing people with intellectual disabilities with skills and abilities that generate a positive precedent and pave the way for other job seekers in this same situation.

The Adecco Foundation collaborates with large companies in our country, such as Ferrovial, to promote the labor inclusion of people who have it most difficult





Through the agreement with the Adecco Foundation, Ferrovial has recently developed two initiatives in collaboration with the A la Par Foundation and the Gil Gayarre Foundation. ‘Employment with support’ is the initiative of the A la Par Foundation that, thanks to individualized support, has allowed four people with disabilities to not only access employment in an ordinary company, but also to remain in the company and promote with the support of a job coach. This figure is essential in this support, since the trainer monitors the learning of new tasks and monitors the worker throughout their working life in the company.









‘Editing the future’ is the name of the project developed by the Gil Gayarre Foundation. In this case, training is offered to thirteen people with intellectual disabilities as assistants in audiovisual production. For a period of four months, they are trained in digital and technical skills focused on post-production, in order to increase their employability in this sector. In addition, they receive training in socio-labor skills, which are today essential to successfully face the demands of the labor market.

Together with the Adecco Foundation, Ferrovial has promoted different awareness-raising actions among its professionals, with the help of disability leaders such as El Langui, who have shared their personal testimony with them to help them break down barriers and stereotypes, and normalize disability in the world. work environment. In this sense, the company celebrates Ability Week, within the framework of International Disability Day, a comprehensive initiative that encompasses different actions with a transversal impact on the inclusion of people with disabilities, through training and awareness-raising actions.

Decisive moment

Ferrovial’s collaboration with the project #EmploymentForAllPeople of the Adecco Foundation is at a key moment of consolidation and expansion. After 20 years of experience, numerous awareness-raising, training and access to employment initiatives have been implemented that have generated a direct impact on the people who have it most difficult. “We set our objectives to expand the scope of the inclusion project, advancing in the selection and hiring of people with disabilities within the company, finding innovative formulas to continue raising awareness among the teams, and promoting innovation and collaboration,” the Foundation explains. Adecco. The #EmploymentForAll people project continues to work to monitor, measure and communicate its impact, giving greater visibility to its results, not only in terms of jobs generated, but also with regard to the cultural, organizational and social change derived from its activity. ».

«Our corporate responsibility strategy focuses its attention on people in vulnerable situations so that the development and growth of the communities where Ferrovial operates is inclusive. That is why local hiring is prioritized throughout the company – they explain from Ferrovial. We are fully aware of the transformative capacity that resides in each and every one of our projects, but also that, to achieve sustainable infrastructure management, society and the communities in which they are located have to be fair and inclusive.