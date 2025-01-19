Alberto Núñez Feijóo conspires with the rest of the leaders of the European People’s Party (EPP) to stop the “democratic deterioration” of Spain, which they equate to that of Viktor Orban’s Hungary. This is a concern subscribed to by each and every one of the members of what is the leading political force in the European Parliament – among them, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, or the president of the group himself, Manfred Weber. , who recently visited our country—, this Saturday gathered in Berlin (Germany) to close the second and last of the opening days of the political course.

“The practices of the Sánchez Government against judges, against freedom of expression and journalists, are incompatible with respect for the separation of powers,” said the president of the PP from the headquarters of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU). ), while denouncing that the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, “no longer governs” the country, but rather “remains in power only to defend himself from the scandals that surround him.”

That is why, Feijóo expressed in the German capital, “the entire European People’s Party is committed to taking the necessary measures if the erosion of the quality of Spanish democracy by the Sánchez Government does not stop.”

Along with the need to guarantee compliance with the rule of law and the separation of powers in our country, the leaders of the EPP denounced in a joint statement the consummation of the coup d'état in Venezuela with the usurpation of power by the regime of Nicolás Maduro . Likewise, Feijóo and his European colleagues addressed the need to reduce irregular immigration, strengthening border protection and ending "decisively" human trafficking, as well as the fight against organized crime.









The housing crisis throughout the continent deserved special mention for the EPP leaders, which they defined as “a growing social problem.” Also in Spain. In this sense, Feijóo has defended the proposals that the popular have been demanding in recent months also from the regional governments that he president, such as fiscal measures that reduce VAT to 4 percent on new housing for young people. A plan, according to Feijóo, in contrast to the “Sanchez model”, which “has been shown to have failed” and “has no credibility.” “You have the opportunity to copy some of our measures and young Spaniards will thank you,” urged the head of the Executive.