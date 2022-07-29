The security teams represented by the Fujairah Police Station closed some of the main roads for the third day in a row in Fujairah due to the accumulation of water, and all the competent authorities in the country are joining hands to restore them around the clock with human efforts, mechanisms and equipment to ensure the smooth return of traffic.

Residents residing in the Emirate choose alternative, easy ways to reach their homes or places of work through Sheikh Khalifa Street and the Isbah Transit Road.

On the other hand, the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority noted that the passenger transport service to the eastern regions was temporarily suspended due to fluctuations in weather conditions, as the roads leading to these areas were also closed due to the accumulation of rain water. This includes Route 116 represented by the Sharjah-Fujairah-Khorfakkan route And Route 611 represented in Sharjah – Fujairah – Khorfakkan.



