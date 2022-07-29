For Lewandowski, apportionment of the money would authorize the return of coalitions, vetoed for proportional candidacies

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), denied on Thursday (28.Jul.2022) a request for the transfer of resources from the Party Fund and the FEFC (Special Fund for Campaign Financing) between candidates from different parties to the positions of state and federal deputy. The action was brought by União Brasil, PL, PP and Republicans.

The parties that are part of majority coalitions (for president, governor or senator) wanted to share resources from the funds also among proportional candidates (federal and state deputies).

In the minister’s assessment, when authorizing the transfer, he would also be authorizing the return of coalitions, prohibited for proportional candidacies. Lewandowski’s decision is provisional, as it was issued via an injunction. Here’s the intact (212 KB).

According to the minister, this interpretation of the rule is the most compatible with the public nature of the funds’ resources, “closely linked to the number of valid votes obtained by the party in the elections for the Chamber of Deputies, as well as the number of federal deputies elected by the party”.

The parties, on the other hand, said that resource sharing is a common practice: “This political-electoral support, evidently, goes through the also common practices of donation and transfer of financial resources between candidates from the majority coalition and candidates from the proportional election and the sharing of campaign expenses, even though these candidates are affiliated to different parties, but united for the majority election contest”.

ELECTORAL FUND

For the October elections, the total amount released in the Electoral Fund is R$ 4.9 billion, divided among 32 acronyms. The amount for 2022 is the highest since the fund was created in 2017. In 2018, R$1.7 billion was released, and R$2 billion in 2020.

União Brasil will receive the largest share this year: more than R$ 782 million. Next comes the PT, with just over R$503 million, the MDB, with R$363 million, the PSD, with R$349 million, and Progressistas, with approximately R$344 million. Together these 5 subtitles account for 47.24% of the resource.

The calculations for the distribution of money take into account the candidates elected by the parties in the 2018 General Elections.

Read here the complete list of how much each subtitle will receive and the apportionment criteria established by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).