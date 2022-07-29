It has been in the air for a while, but the collaboration between Porsche and Red Bull seems to be taking shape. Porsche would now own 50 percent of the shares of the race team. Both Porsche and Red Bull are now releasing a statement about the possible collaboration. And unfortunately: it is not yet confirmed.

Red Bull once again confirms the talks with the car manufacturer, but does not comment on the news. Sports journalist Erik van Haren posted on Twitter Red Bull’s statement: ‘As indicated earlier, the companies continue to have constructive talks. We all look forward to the satisfactory completion of the FIA’s various sporting, financial and technical regulations for 2026.”

Porsche’s response

Porsche, in turn, responded The Race: ‘As indicated earlier, the companies continue to have constructive discussions. We all look forward to the satisfactory completion of the FIA’s various sporting, financial and technical regulations for 2026.” Indeed, exactly the same statement.

Well, for the time being the two parties are waiting for the FIA. The federation must finalize the engine regulations for 2026, then Porsche and Red Bull can draw up a budget and see whether F1 is worth it. As soon as the regulations are final, we have to wait for confirmation from the two parties.