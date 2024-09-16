Mexico City.- The world of sport in Mexico dawned in mourning at the beginning of this week, after the sensitive death of journalist André Marín, at 52 years old.
Andre Marin battled against a bacteriumcall Clostridium Difficilewhich was infected before the pandemic by Coronavirusin 2020.
At the beginning of this September it was found Hospitalized in Monterrey and an urgent call was made to request blood donors and platelets, since André Marín required a double lung transplant as soon as possible.
Andre Marin He remained in recovery, however in the early hours of this Monday, September 16, 2024, the death of the journalist, commentator and Mexican columnistthat various Mexican soccer clubs and different figures from the sports industry said goodbye to him with emotional messages in their social networks.
Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.
See more
#Teams #commentators #goodbye #André #Marín #journalist #died #age
Leave a Reply