Cruz Azul continues to do things well and will now face Atlético San Luis, a rival that is not easy and that remains in the middle of the table. This duel will open Matchday 8 of the Apertura 2024 this coming Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.
Here we list the five predictions for this duel, which has a lot to offer:
Martín Anselmi’s team is one of the three teams that has not known defeat in this Apertura 2024 and each game confirms that it is a serious candidate for the title.
They are currently the leaders of the competition with 19 points, the result of 6 wins and just one draw, in addition to being the best offensive team with 17 goals and the best defensive team, having only conceded 3 goals.
Historically, this is a difficult duel for Atlético San Luis, since in their last 10 LigaMX encounters, they have only managed to beat the cement workers twice. The most recent was in Clausura 2022 with a score of 0-1 in favor of the Potosinos.
The Purépecha team has managed to get a good advantage in its home games, so far it has achieved 3 wins and a draw at the Alfonso Lastras, a situation that should weigh heavily when receiving Cruz Azul, who although they are the leader, there is no reason to fear them and you have to play toe-to-toe with your people.
Both teams have attacking power like few others. Here we will see Carlos Rotondi, who has scored 4 goals in the competition, face Franck Boli, an Ivorian striker who has done very well against Mexico and has scored 3 goals in six games played. We will have to see who wins this duel of centre forwards.
One of the big differences between the Celestes and the Potosinos is the number of goals scored. Today, La Máquina has a difference of +14, while San Luis has +2. Anselmi’s team could take advantage of this to confirm its good form and make its current rival fall.
