From: Judith Goetsch

The musician Sheba is said to be the son of the Russian Defense Minister. This is reported by the team around Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny.

Munich – The musician Sheba is said to be the son of Defense Minister Sergei Kuschugetovich Schoigu. The team of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny revealed this in a report published on Twitter, among others: “We have found Shoigu’s son. Not in a military unit, not in a trench, not even in a warm chair on the Army General Staff. We found him in the charts of ‘Europa Plus’”. Europa Plus is a Russian radio station that follows western trends in its selection of music.

According to information from the Navalny team, Danil Sergeyevich Schebunov, as Sheba’s real name is, is the illegitimate son of Vladimir Putin’s defense minister and the former flight attendant Elena Schebunova. Shoigu and Shebunova are said to have had an affair since the early 2000s, which has resulted in three children. Shoigu’s ministry has denied the reports.

Shebunov belongs to the young Russian elite and is said to finance his music career with five-figure rental income. Instead of being at the front, Zhebunov takes care of his music career. Unlike many of his peers, he doesn’t have to worry about his survival. The status also seems to decide who has to go to war in Ukraine. In his music video for the song “Let Me In” he shows himself on the cover of a magazine at the beginning.

Schoigu’s son? Wrong kind of attention

The video for “Let Me In” is well clicked, with over 200,000 views since its release in October 2022. However, this number is also in stark contrast to the subscribers of the channel, which are only 856 (as of June 9th, 2023). These numbers suggest that the views could be bought, the comment function is blocked. He doesn’t seem to like the kind of attention the singer is getting now.

“The lives of ordinary Russians have no value unless they are the offspring of Putin’s officials,” Navalny’s team wrote on Twitter. However, children of other Russians would be sent to war “without blinking an eye”. While Shoigu’s son’s peers are being sent to Ukraine to “slaughter” people, he’s bathing in the sea, throwing parties and living “his best life.”