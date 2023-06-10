Judgments | A man who stabbed and burned his pregnant girlfriend alive in France was jailed for 18 years

The murder that took place in 2019 sparked outrage in France.

Court In France, a man who stabbed and burned alive his 15-year-old girlfriend was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Friday, reports news agency AFP.

The court was told that the accused, then a 17-year-old high school student, had lured the victim to a shed in the town of Creil, north of Paris. The intention was to kill the victim and burn his body.

The victim’s autopsy revealed “numerous wounds” made with a knife, but also that the victim was still breathing when the fire started.

The public prosecutor By Loic Abrial according to which the crime was “premeditated at every stage of the act”.

Abrialin has demanded a harsher sentence and 20-30 years in prison, but the court took into account the young age of the accused in the punishment.

The victim’s brother reacted strongly to the sentence:

“18 years! This is justice in France,” he shouted at the special court in Oise.

Victim according to the researchers, was in the early stages of pregnancy at the time of her murder. The day before his death, the victim had gone out after a family dinner. Relatives had found a positive pregnancy test in her handbag.

At the time, the victim said that the child’s father was the defendant, with whom she was in a relationship at the time.

According to the prosecutor, the accused was “ready to destroy everything to save his reputation” and to avoid his parents’ disapproval.

The accused has denied the charges.

Acting as a man’s defender Elise Arfi said that it is “too early” to comment on the possibility of appealing the sentence.

Case sparked a wide debate in France, where according to statistics, a woman is murdered by her spouse or ex-spouse every three days.

The murder, which was now discussed in court, was particularly shocking, not only because of his young age, but also because he had been the victim of sexual violence two years earlier. Four young people were sentenced to suspended prison terms because of the incident.

A lawyer for the victim’s family Negar Haeri predicted that the accused will be “free in eight years”.

“The law does not care about violence against women,” he said.