The new game of Astro Bot has been compared to the Super Mario Bros. series. While some have used this argument to attack PlayStation’s work, The developers have noted that they feel honored to be up to the caliber of Nintendo’s beloved series.

In a recent interview with El Español, the developers of Astro Bot were questioned about the comparisons their game has had with Super Mario Bros. Instead of rejecting this, Team Asobi thanked the compliment, not forgetting the elements that make their series special. This is what an official spokesperson commented:

“Obviously we take it as a compliment. We have a lot of respect for games of that calibre. It is a compliment and it is great to be considered at that level. So yeah, it is a good thing. From our perspective, our games are built on PlayStation technology. This game, for example, is very much designed for the DualSense. We feel like we’re doing something unique for PlayStation that you can’t find anywhere else.”

Team Asobi’s work has always taken PlayStation hardware into consideration when shaping their work. Whether it’s the DualSense, PS VR, or the capabilities of the PlayStation 5, this is an element that defines Astro Bot, and make it stand out from other great examples of 3D platformers. On related topics, you can check out our review of this title here. Likewise, this is what Mashiro Sakura thinks of the game.

Author’s Note:

Being compared to Super Mario Bros. is probably one of the biggest compliments a developer can receive. Nintendo’s series is phenomenal, and keeping up with them isn’t easy. It takes a lot of work, and it’s nice to see Team Asobi’s efforts being recognized.

Via: The Spanish