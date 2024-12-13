There is not a day that goes by in which a new variant or way of carrying out cyberattacks, scams or scams does not emerge, and with the new technologies and tools that these criminals have it is quite easy for them to create new hoaxes by impersonating official entities.

Impersonating public institutions is a very repeated pattern, and even with few resources, cybercriminals are capable of carrying out very convincing impersonation campaigns, and above all, eye-catching to get the attention of users and be able to scam them.

The key to this type of attacks is to have a good hook, sometimes it is alleging a fine that must be paid, a prize that you have won and other times they offer us free things that, as a general rule, are paid. Now, the Madrid Metro is denouncing a new campaign that impersonates them and that supposedly offers a year of free transportation card.

Obviously this is something very attractive, especially with the uncertainty surrounding whether the aid for public transport passes that has existed in recent years will be extended, since compared to this year, Prices (in principle) will rise by up to 50% more in 2025.

Knowing this, a malicious campaign has spread that supplants the Madrid Regional Transport Consortium (CRTM), in which saying that it is a promotion for the 37 years of life of this organization They are offering transportation cards free of charge for a year.

Furthermore, they urge you to do it as soon as possible because The supposed offer only lasts three days, so many rush to follow the steps indicated without stopping to think that it is something a little strange.. In the advertisement, they tell you that you have to make the request, where they will predictably ask you to fill out a form with all your personal and banking information to get hold of them and be able to carry out scams in your name.

The key to not falling for this type of scam is not believing what is too good to be true on the Internet, since it is very unlikely that with the losses that public transport has now, they will leave it completely free for a year. Be suspicious and apply common senseand if you see offers of this type, Check its legitimacy, either by going to the official source or by asking the Police.