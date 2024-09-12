Deportivo Cali was favored as group leader and Santa Fe will have a slightly more complicated zone in the 2024 edition of the Copa Libertadores Femenina, which was drawn this Thursday in Asunción (Paraguay).

Cali, who have just been crowned champions of the Women’s League for the second time in their history, will be participating for the third time. In 2021, they reached the quarter-finals and in 2022, they finished in fourth place.

Deportivo Cali, champion of the Women’s League Photo:Cesar Melgarejo. THE TIME Share

For their part, the Lionesses will be competing for the fourth time in the tournament.They were continental runners-up in 2021, when they lost the final against Corinthians, and reached the quarter-finals in 2020. In the other two participations, in 2017 and 2023, they did not make it past the group stage.

The draw made by Conmebol determined that Cali would be the group leader, which allowed them to avoid several of the favorites. They will lead Group D, where they will face Guaraní, runner-up in Paraguay; Alianza Lima, champion of Peru, and Santiago Morning, second in the Chilean women’s league.

Santa Fe’s group C is more complicated, headed by Ferroviaria, from Brazil, runner-up in that country and two-time winner of the women’s Libertadores, in 2015 and 2020. They will also have to face Peñarol, from Uruguay, and the representative of Ecuador, which will emerge from the final between Barcelona and Dragonas (women’s division of Independiente del Valle), on September 14 and 21.

The women’s Copa Libertadores will be played from October 3 to 19 in Paraguay, after Conmebol ordered a change of venue that had initially been awarded to Uruguay.

Deportivo Cali will keep the core of the team that won the League, with the loss of striker Manuela Paví, who went to West Ham United in England, and goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo, currently with the Colombian U-20 team and who will be at the U-17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic during the Libertadores.

Santa Fe, on the other hand, has strengthened its search for the continental dream. Defender Viviana Acosta and midfielder Gabriela Huertas are returning, and four players from América have arrived: Paula Escobar, Leury Basanta, Mariana Zamorano and Wendy Bonilla.

The groups of the Women’s Copa Libertadores:

Group A

Corinthians (Brazil)

Boca Juniors (Argentina)

Representative of Venezuela

Freedom (Paraguay)

Group B

Olympia (Paraguay)

Colo-Colo (Chile)

Always Ready (Bolivia)

Santos (Brazil)

Group C

Railway (Brazil)

Barcelona or Dragonas (Ecuador)

Penarol (Uruguay)

Santa Fe (Colombia)

Group D

Cali Sports (Colombia)

Guarani (Paraguay)

Lima Alliance (Peru)

Santiago Morning (Chile)

