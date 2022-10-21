The labor reform requires the compensation of hundreds of contracted teachers who will not be renewed for the next academic year
Teachers hired this year at the beginning of the course by teaching cooperatives or private schools will be entitled, if their contract is terminated at the end of the course, to high compensation, in most cases due to unfair dismissal. The novelty, consequence of the labor reform, worries the teaching cooperatives
