“They say that if they win, they probably won’t continue to fund Ukraine,” the US president said during a tour of Pennsylvania, which is central to the midterm elections.

“These people don’t understand,” said Biden, a Democrat. “This goes beyond Ukraine. This is Eastern Europe. This is NATO.”

He added that Republicans “have no understanding of US foreign policy.”

And the Republican leader in the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, warned Tuesday that his party would not sign a “blank check” for Ukraine if his party won a majority of House seats in the midterm elections, as polls predict.

This warning is the first indication of the difficulties that await Kyiv if support for its defense funding declines in Congress, as its approval requires broad consensus.

And if Republicans win a majority of House seats, the California parliamentarian hopes to oust Democrat Nancy Pelosi from the House presidency, making him the third person in power in the United States after Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Since the outbreak of the Russo-Ukrainian war, the Biden government has provided Kiev with $17.6 billion in military aid, with bipartisan approval in Congress, although the Republican right has protested.