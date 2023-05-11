Teachers in the Region took to the streets this Wednesday to demand improvements in public education. More than a thousand teachers, teachers and families protested again in a demonstration that started from the Ministry of Education and ended in the Plaza de la Cruz Roja in Murcia.

The teachers, satisfied with the agreement reached this week to recover their school day, extended by former Minister Wert in 2012, focused their complaints on Wednesday on the difficulties faced by the educational guidance services of schools and institutes. All the union organizations with representation in education demanded during the protest that the Ministry of Education “decisively and budgetedly confront the serious, profound and painful mental health crisis, which is plaguing students, especially the most vulnerable”. They also claimed that “the collapse of the infrastructures to which they are leading us must be addressed, drastically reduce bureaucracy so that teaching staff can attend to families, and react to the urgent need for sustainable climate adaptation of educational centers” .

The protesters demanded a “drastic reinforcement of guidance and socio-educational work, recovering the agreement to provide second counselors for the largest educational centers or with more serious problems, and ensuring the presence of” at least one service technician teacher to the community in each one”.

They consider that it is “essential to increase the staff of counselors, reducing the load of centers and students that they currently support, and guaranteeing at least one full-time therapeutic pedagogy teacher in all schools.”

After the pandemic, the mental health crisis that affects many young people has generated more care needs in educational centers, especially in institutes, overwhelmed by the demands of students.