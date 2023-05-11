Seven Azzurri on the field on this rainy and windy Wednesday in Rome (spring, strike once), all chasing a second round, difficult for many, a dream for others, a goal for someone, such as Elisabetta Cocciaretto, who gives she’s been playing really well for quite some time, and today’s match against American Lauren Davies confirmed that. The Marches won with a clear 6-3 6-0 in a game without history: now for her there is the seed number 22 of the tournament, the Russian Anastasia Potapova, where Cocciaretto is not the favorite, but who knows. “It was an incredible emotion – he said after the match – I’ve always dreamed of playing on Pietrangeli, a field where you really feel the support of the public”. Yesterday there was also a blue derby between Lisa Pigato and Diletta Cherubini, both Wild Cards, it was the first who prevailed, winning 7-5 2-6 6-3 in a match that was in any case hard fought, at times even pleasant to watch.Nothing to do instead for Sara Errani, who badly lost the match between former Roland Garros finalists against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, with the Russian who, despite some very laborious and tight games, still prevailed 6-1 6-1 and it will therefore be her, former number 11 in the world and now recovering after the bad 2022 season, to christen Iga Swiatek on Friday, with the obligatory favorite number one in the world.