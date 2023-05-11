The Marches hits the first victory in the main draw of the Foro Italico, now Potapova awaits her. Already out five blue, now Camila
Seven Azzurri on the field on this rainy and windy Wednesday in Rome (spring, strike once), all chasing a second round, difficult for many, a dream for others, a goal for someone, such as Elisabetta Cocciaretto, who gives she’s been playing really well for quite some time, and today’s match against American Lauren Davies confirmed that. The Marches won with a clear 6-3 6-0 in a game without history: now for her there is the seed number 22 of the tournament, the Russian Anastasia Potapova, where Cocciaretto is not the favorite, but who knows. “It was an incredible emotion – he said after the match – I’ve always dreamed of playing on Pietrangeli, a field where you really feel the support of the public”. Yesterday there was also a blue derby between Lisa Pigato and Diletta Cherubini, both Wild Cards, it was the first who prevailed, winning 7-5 2-6 6-3 in a match that was in any case hard fought, at times even pleasant to watch.Nothing to do instead for Sara Errani, who badly lost the match between former Roland Garros finalists against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, with the Russian who, despite some very laborious and tight games, still prevailed 6-1 6-1 and it will therefore be her, former number 11 in the world and now recovering after the bad 2022 season, to christen Iga Swiatek on Friday, with the obligatory favorite number one in the world.
Nothing to do also for the wild card Matilde Paoletti, who played her chances against Magdalena Frech. The Italian managed to win the first set but then suffered a comeback from the Polish tennis player who won 4-6 6-2 7-5, thus making it through to the 2nd round against Madison Keys. 2023 continues a bit like this for Lucia Bronzetti, n.98 in the ranking, who was defeated by the Montenegrin Danka Kovinic (n.69 WTA) with a score of 6-3 3-6 6-3. Good performance all in all for Camilla Rosatello, who lost against Claire Liu after winning a good first set with a very long tie break (finished 11-9): 7-6 2-6 2-6 the final result in favor of the American . Nuria Brancaccio also surrenders (against Julia Grabher), Camila Giorgi closes the program.
