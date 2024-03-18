Confederation asked not to pay taxes on imports of judges' uniforms and received authorization from the Minister of Sports; Now, the operation is investigated by the Court of Auditors

The Federal Court of Auditors is investigating a decision by the Minister of Sports, André Fufuca, who authorized the Brazilian Football Confederation to import uniforms for 800 judges without paying taxes. The request had been made by the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, in April 2023 and reiterated in November of the same year.

In one of the requests import of uniforms, on August 28, 2023, the total value of the purchase operation was R$4.043 million (70 kB – PDF). On November 13th of last year, Fufuca dispatched and said that he had resolved “approve the list of imported goods, detailed in invoice 0000363-NFPOL, which consists of uniforms sent to the Brazilian Football Confederation, so that exemption from import tax, tax on industrialized products, contribution to PIS is granted /Pasep-Importação, Cofins-Importação and CIDE-Combustíveis, incidents on them”.

Behold here the full text (1 MB – PDF) of the representation made to the TCU on December 13, 2023 by federal deputy André Fernandes (PL-CE), with all documentation about the operation.

Fernandes argues that it is inappropriate to grant tax exemption to a private institution like the CBF, even if it is a non-profit entity. The deputy says that the confederation and its president fail to comply with the entity's statutes.

“The absurdity is so evident that the aforementioned request [de Ednaldo Rodrigues] fails to comply with the provisions of the statute of the entity [2 MB – PDF], which provides, in its article 9, that 'the activities of the CBF are private in nature and are carried out without profit-making purposes, with its costs and expenses being financed exclusively by its own means, without any contribution, transfer, aid, benefit or collaboration of money or public resources, of any kind, whether directly or indirectly'. In other words, in the same article of its Statute that establishes that it is a non-profit entity, it is foreseen that it will be financed exclusively by its own resources, without any contribution, help, benefit or collaboration of money or public resources”writes the deputy in the representation he made to the TCU.

The process at TCU is being reported by the minister Aroldo Cedraz. The technical area has already prepared a report arguing that the tax exemption for the CBF is inappropriate.

André Fufuca He is a federal deputy for the PP of Maranhão. He has been on leave from his position since his appointment as Minister of Sports, appointed directly by the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). Fufuca's trip to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's Esplanada was part of an operation that brought the Centrão to the federal government – the Centrão is a group of deputies and parties of the center-right or right-wing, but which always tend to join the shift government.

If the TCU condemns the operation and the tax exemption, it will be another setback for the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, who has already spent a period of time away from office due to a decision by the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice – later reversed by the Minister Gilmar Mendes at the Federal Supreme Court.

read more: