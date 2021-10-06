Revelation of last season with AS Monaco, Aurélien Tchouaméni panics the transfer window and several top names are on the spot.

Once again selected by Didier Deschamps for the matches of the French team against Belgium and Spain or Italy in the Nations League, Aurélien Tchouaméni never ceases to impress. Author of an excellent 2020-2021 season under the colors of AS Monaco, the midfielder trained at the Girondins de Bordeaux is confirming his very good dispositions. Thus, according to the information obtained by Calcio Mercato, three European leaders are very interested in the recruitment of Aurélien Tchouaméni during the next transfer window. These are Chelsea, Juventus Turin but also Liverpool. To afford the services of the tireless middle of the ASM, it will nevertheless be necessary to break the bank.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Juventus Turin on the spot

And for good reason, the Italian media affirms in the middle of the week that the leaders of AS Monaco will not negotiate the departure of Aurélien Tchouaméni at less than 40 million euros, a sum set by the club’s sporting director, Paul Mitchell. Of the three interested clubs, Juventus Turin seems to be the hottest to secure the services of Aurélien Tchouaméni. But before going on the offensive with a concrete offer sent to AS Monaco, the leaders of the Old Lady want to downsize in this position. Aaron Ramsey and Weston McKennie are kindly pushed out. If it was Liverpool or Chelsea who ended up winning the bet, then Juventus Turin could fall back on Axel Witsel, a player with a totally different profile. But the Belgian international Borussia Dortmund also appeals to Andrea Agnelli, the coach of Juventus Turin, who has made strengthening the midfielder a top priority in the next transfer window. The leaders of the ASM as well as the competitors of Juve in the Chouaméni file are warned.